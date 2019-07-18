GALVESTON—Irma Fox Williams, 108, departed this life on Friday, July 12, 2019. Irma was born September 23, 1910, in Longbridge, LA, to Louis S. and Mary Fox.
Irma married John Williams and lived most of her life in Metairie, LA. Irma was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness. She loved cooking, and was kind and caring to all she met. She moved to Galveston, Texas in 2000. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Williams; and sister, Oretha Robinson.
Irma is survived by her devoted niece, Cleo Lamb (Michael); devoted great nieces and nephew, Michelle, Candice, Crystal, and Paul Lamb; other nieces and nephews; Velita Brown (Jessie), Gerrie Palmer, Gloria Dent, and Donald Robinson, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, followed by funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Avenue K Church of Christ, 5501 Ave. K, Galveston, Texas 77551.
Send condolences at www.fleldsjohnson.com
