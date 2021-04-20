Matthew Trent Brown
TEXAS CITY — Matthew Trent Brown, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. 409-945-4444
Linda May McBee
GALVESTON — Linda May McBee, age 80, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City. 409-986-9900
