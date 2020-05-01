GALVESTON—
Juan Carlos Barrientos, Sr. age 59 of Galveston passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 in Galveston. Visitation will be held from 4:00pm until 7:00pm Sunday May 3, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Juan was born May 15, 1960 in Santa Ana, El Salvador. He was employed as a Maintenance worker with TDCJ Hospital in Galveston. He was a hardworking man and will be missed by his many family and friends.
Survivors include his son, Juan Barrientos, Jr. and wife Citlali; grandchildren Juan Angel Barrientos and Teresa Barrientos all of Galveston; and numerous other relatives in Los Angeles, CA and El Salvador.
