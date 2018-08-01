Remus Alexander Harris passed away July 27, 2018 at The Lakes Nursing Home in Texas City, Texas.
Remus was a graduate of Lincoln High School in La Marque, Texas and served in the United States Air Force. Remus worked at the Texas City Refinery and did some welding jobs on the side. Remus was also a member of God’s Rainbow Baptist Church in Hitchcock, Texas under the pastorage of his brother, the Reverend Lonnie Harris, Jr.
Remus was preceded in death by his parents, L. D. and Iva Ree Harris; brothers, Romus and Homer Harris and sister, Iva Mae Harris.
Remus is survived by his three children, Pamela Henderson, Rhahein Harris and Taneka Harris; brother, Reverend Lonnie Harris, Jr.; grandchildren, Khaniya Harris-Sams, Kenyela Harris, Keyani Harris and Quran Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks extended to A-Med Hospice, the staff at The Lakes Nursing Home and the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce.
Services will be held on Friday evening, August 3, 2018 beginning with a visitation at 5:00 p.m. and followed by a celebration of life service at 7:00 p.m.
Both events will take place in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com.
All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
