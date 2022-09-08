Lucia Ellen Hart Gurley

MARBLE FALLS, TX— On Sunday morning, September 4th, Lucia Hart Gurley of Marbles Falls, Texas went to be with her savior. She was 86 years old.

Lucia Ellen Hart was born to William Arthur Hart and Elizabeth Whitner Hudgens on December 13, 1936 in York, South Carolina. At an early age, she became active in her church, sports, and her community. She matriculated to Longwood College where she majored in math and was active in her sorority, sports, and student government. Upon graduation, she worked as a mathematician at Langley Air Force Base where she met her husband, John Rex Gurley, Jr.

