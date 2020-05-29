Clinton Reid Midgett was born February 1, 1953 in Salem, North Carolina to Clinton White Midgett and Betty Kirk Midgett. God called Clinton home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the age of 67 after his courageous battle with cancer.
From a young age, Clinton fell in love with music, Harley Davidson motorcycles and traveling. So, he devoted his life to traveling abroad the United States. He served the great nation in the Marines for a term and later began working in the painting industry as a sandblaster and painter. He loved spending time with his family and creating new memories daily. Clinton is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Midgett; parents, Clinton, and Jean Midgett; two brothers, Mike and Donny and a granddaughter, Raquel Nichole.
He is survived by the love of his life, Connie; children: Roy, Melissa, Tina, Misti and Shane; four sisters: Barbara, Gloria, Elizabeth, and Teresa; fourteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one on the way. He also, leaves behind a special god child, Wendy Gail and numerous nieces, nephews, and other beloved family members.
A celebration of life service will be held later by his family and friends. Please share your thoughts and memories on the Groveton Funeral Home Guestbook Page. Services arranged by Groveton Funeral Home, Directors.
