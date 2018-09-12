Dawn Rollins
GALVESTON—Dawn Rollins, of Galveston died Saturday September 1, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Abram “Abe” Wiebe
GALVESTON—Abram “Abe” Wiebe, age 75, of Shoreacres died Monday September 10, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
William L. O’Leary
GALVESTON—William L. O’Leary, age 59, of Algoa died Saturday August 4, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Norman Hungerford
GALVESTON—Norman Hungerford, age 83, of Dickinson died Thursday August 23, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
John Baez
GALVESTON—John Baez, age 56, of Texas City died Friday August 31, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.