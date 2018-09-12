Dawn Rollins

GALVESTON—Dawn Rollins, of Galveston died Saturday September 1, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Abram “Abe” Wiebe

GALVESTON—Abram “Abe” Wiebe, age 75, of Shoreacres died Monday September 10, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

William L. O’Leary

GALVESTON—William L. O’Leary, age 59, of Algoa died Saturday August 4, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Norman Hungerford

GALVESTON—Norman Hungerford, age 83, of Dickinson died Thursday August 23, 2018 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

John Baez

GALVESTON—John Baez, age 56, of Texas City died Friday August 31, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

