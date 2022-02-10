Edna Berry Dot Celestine

GALVESTON, TX — After 93 years in this world, life peacefully came to an end for Edna (Dot), on the morning of January 28, 2022, following a courageous, and brief decline in health at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Dallas TX. Edna (Dot) was born March 5th, 1928 to the late Harry Sr., and Anna V. Berry in St. Francisville, Louisiana. Edna (Dot) relocated to Galveston, Tx in the year of 1951, where she later met and married Gordy Celestine Sr. This union blessed them with one son Gordy Jr. Edna (Dot) was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She also was a member, and enjoyed the fellowship of the Ladies Auxiliary, Sunday Morning Breakfast Club, and Neighborhood Club. Edna (Dot) preceded in Death by her parents, Harry Sr., and Anna V. Berry, Husband Gordy Sr. Companion Willie. Son Leroy Berry Sr. Siblings Gertrude Richardson, Solomon Berry, Harry Berry Sr., Jessie Berry Sr, Evelyn Deyon, and Handy Berry. Loving thoughts, and Cherished memories of Edna (Dot), will be left with her sons Bernard (Barbara) Berry, and Gordy Celestine Jr. Grandchildren Vincent (Maryetta) Lusk, Daphne (Tyrone) Swoopes, Bernard Berry Jr., Leroy (?), Berry Jr, Ken (Kim) Berry, and Sean Celestine. 14 Great grandchildren; 9 Great Great grandchildren; Sisters Susie Rougely, and Gracie (Jesse) Brown. A woman who was affectionately known to her as her sisters-in-law: Dorothy Johnson. Numerous nieces, nephews, and members of the Auxiliary, and Clubs. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on today, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
