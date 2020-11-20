DRIPPING SPRINGS — John Robert Smith, 73, passed away on November 3rd at St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas. He was born on April 22, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to William Bruce and Margery Elizabeth Smith.
John grew up in Hitchcock, Texas. He graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1966.
After high school, John joined the US Marine Corps. After serving 4 years, he transferred to the US Air Force. In 1990, John retired from the Air Force and went to work for Texas Commission for the Blind where he worked for 20 years.
John married Carol Anderson in 1971 in Hitchcock, Texas. While John served in the Air Force he worked with many children through youth sport organizations on the military facility teaching them sportsmanship through baseball and football.
In 1993, John and Carol built their home in Dripping Springs, Texas where he found a true love for landscaping his yard and gardening. After retiring from the Commission for the Blind, John and Carol enjoyed their travels throughout the United States.
John is survived by his wife Carol of Dripping Springs and his son John and son-in-law Paul of Henderson, Nevada. He is also survived by sister-in-law Dorothy Childress, husband Donald; brother-in-law Michael Anderson, wife Sandy; sister-in-law Shirley Anderson and many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, sister Elizabeth Mitchell; brother Bruce Smith; mother-in-law and father-in-law Florence and John Anderson; brother-in-law John Anderson; sister-in-law Mary Pitts and husband Ray Pitts, and nephew Kyle Pitts.
The family requests any memorial donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Condolences may be left at harrellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.