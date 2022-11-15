Edna Frances Milutin

DICKINSON, TX — Our loving mother, Edna Frances Milutin, 87, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away November 14, 2022. She was born to the late Walter A. Lind, Sr. and the late Georgia Wannage Lind, on September 26, 1935, in Galveston, Texas.

Edna was raised in Port Bolivar. She was a graduate of Ball High School and a member of First Lutheran Church. The eldest of 10 children, she was very proud that her parents made certain that all ten children were confirmed in the church. While attending Ball High, she worked at American National Insurance Company. Because of her love of adventure, she would spend many of her lunch breaks riding the roller coaster at East Beach. While working at American National, she met John Milutin, Jr., who she would eventually marry. Together they raised three daughters and though they divorced, they remained close friends until his passing in 2000. Edna had a great work ethic and spent most of her years at U.S. Customs Service, retiring after 35 years as a U.S. Customs Inspector. After retiring she began taking art lessons and created many beautiful paintings. She also loved to travel and enjoyed many years of traveling with her loving companion of 25 years, Louis Magnani, of Galveston.

