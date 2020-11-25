ransom brown Daye lundy

GALVESTON — Ransom "Bo" Lundy, affectionately known as the friendly undertaker, was born January 15th, 1928. He passed away on November 22, 2020 at UTMB. He was the third child born to Jesse Lundy Sr. and Mrs. Q B Marshall in Angleton Texas and was raised by his grandparents Mr. Johnny Marshall and Mrs. Pinkie Marshall along with his two cousins Dorothy Jackson and Ruby Brown. Mr. Lundy attended Powell Point High School in Kendleton, Texas and returned to Angleton his senior year to graduate from Marshall High School. After graduating high school, Mr. Lundy went on to serve in the United States Army. After his tour in the Army, Mr. Lundy moved back to Houston with his mother and enrolled in Texas Southern University and upon completion he then enrolled in Landig College of Mortuary Science. After graduating from Landig College he moved to Galveston to serve his two-year apprenticeship to obtain his mortuary license. After he obtained his license he went to London, England to enroll in Oxford University for three years to obtain his business degree. Mr. Lundy returned to Galveston from London and started his mortician career with Mainland Funeral Home for 15 years. He then pursued his dream of entrepreneurship and opened Lundy's Mortuary, Lundy's Florist, Lundy's Jazz and Blues Room and Lundy's Real Estate. He was a faithful member of West Point Baptist Church until Covid no longer allowed members to attend. Ransom was proceeded in death by his loving wife Barbara Rose Lundy, his beloved daughter Linda, his parents, and grandparents. He is survived by his daughter loving Barbara Davis. His 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and his Bailey's Prairie and Brazoria County Family. Visitation will be held Friday November 27th from 5-7pm. at Wynn Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at West Point Baptist Church, Saturday, November 28th at 10am. The family will have a private burial at the Houston National Cemetery.
