Cynthia Annette Lawrence Hallcom

PORT BOLIVAR — Cindi Hallcom, 64, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with lung cancer on February 19th, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital surrounded by her husband and children.
Cindi was a lifelong resident of Galveston and Port Bolivar who was devoted to her family, her friends, and volunteering. Her love for service shined by helping others every way she could. She especially loved giving her time to the Salvation Army and the people of Galveston.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Jean Smart, and Glenn Lawrence Sr., her brother Glenn Lawrence Jr, her beloved Aunt Irene, stepfather Frank Smart, and mother and father in-law Bonnie and Joseph Channon.
She is survived by her husband Terry Hallcom of 30 years, her children Nafsika (Alfonso) Flores, George Aretis, and Vickijean Hallcom. Her grandchildren Skylor and Yannis Aretis, Olivia Falcon, Alfonso “Alex” and Amalia Flores. Her Aunt Joyce, many cousins, and other numerous family and friends will also miss her dearly.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later time. The family wants to extend their sincere thanks to UTMB and to MD Anderson, the doctors and nurses who help take care of Cindi during her battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to MD Anderson.
