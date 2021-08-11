GALVESTON — Peacefully at home, Patricia Marie Garcia, passed away on August 7, 2021, at the age of 73 years. At her bedside was her husband of 53 years, her loyal daughter-in-law, her only child, and her two beloved puppy dogs Loebe and Brillo.
Born in Rome, New York on December 20, 1947, to Cecelia "Baba" Kindzierski and George Francis Pritchard. Patty often shared her wonderful family memories of growing up in beautiful Upstate New York. Her maternal grandparents were immigrants from Poland that arrived in America through Ellis Island. Her paternal grandparents were French Canadians. During her early years, her parents and older siblings managed poverty through the family commitment that everyone would contribute and support the household. Her parents owned a New York restaurant "The Star Diner" that was marked as a "soup kitchen" where the community could get a free bowl of soup during the depression. Gathering around the dinner table was important to her. Her parents knew how to cook memorable meals and bake fresh bread and desserts. She always said how proud she was to wear the best clothes and shoes from second-hand stores donated by the most affluent neighbors in her community.
As a teenager, the family moved to Texas in pursuit of better employment opportunities. She later graduated from La Marque High School. In 1967, she completed her electroencephalographic technology studies at The University of Texas Medical Branch. She started her career in Psychiatry and Neurology at UTMB Galveston as an electroencephalography (EEG) technician. In 1972, she was the 3rd certified as an EEG technician by the American Medical Electroencephalographic Association. It was an exciting time for her. She had the opportunity to fly out of Scholes International Airport with fellow EEG techs to conferences throughout the United States with the distinguished UTMB MDs that were pioneers in this field. She was a true professional and dedicated to the care of her patients. She trained countless individuals, staff members and medical residents alike; she cherished the friendships she built over the years with her mentors and coworkers. After 32 years of service, Patty Garcia retired from The University of Texas Medical Branch at the remarkable age of 51 years.
In 1968, she married a handsome charismatic man Antonio (Tony) Miguel Garcia, Jr. They would later have one child together, Kristina M. Garcia. Patty's older brother Bill Pritchard worked at Falstaff Brewery in Galveston with Tony Garcia. The two men would kid each other for years that Tony Garcia "TG" was hand- picked for his sister Patty. Bill served as the best man in their wedding.
She enjoyed going to dances with her husband Tony, brother Bill, and sister-in-law Mary along with other couples. She was an active member of the Galveston County Democratic Party and enjoyed the fellowship of local community events. She volunteered her time and assistance to candidates and served on committees to verify signatures on ballots during elections.
She was known for delicious dips like her Shrimp dip; she loved baking and brought a different cake to work every week. Her brownies and pecan crushed desserts were always requested. Her nephews labeled her with serving award-winning Mexican hotdogs when she ran out of hotdog buns and used flour tortillas, mustard, and Velveeta cheese. During Thanksgiving, her famous oyster dressing was in high demand. She mastered Italian dishes; Italian Roast Beef, Stuffed Shells, Veal Parmesan, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Pasta sauce with moist colossal size meatballs and sausage was a family favorite.
She always welcomed everyone into her home with open arms. She loved hosting dinner parties, holiday parties, and UT football watch parties. Family and friends cherished her generosity and hospitality. When family came from out of town, everyone wanted to stay at the Garcia's Hacienda. The kitchen never closed. One meal ended; we were planning the next. Music, laughter, and stories filled the room during gatherings. Living off Lake Madeline in Galveston, it was common to have multiple children fishing in the back yard with Uncle Tony's 10 fishing poles.
For years, Patty was a loving and devoted caregiver to her family. She became the matriarch of the family. In return, she received the same care and attention during her time of need. Her only child (Tina) and daughter-in-law (Chris) made sure she had exceptional direct care at home. They both put their careers on hold at various times to ensure Momma Bear Patty a.k.a. Patty Cakes received 24-hour care. She received true love and devotion.
Patty was a strong optimistic woman. Her level of determination and confidence was striking through the years. Her inner strength demonstrated on multiple life-threatening health events. Most notably, on September 11, 2013, when she received a life-saving Heart Transplant. Given the opportunity to have more time on earth, she became the role model of how to live a grateful optimistic full life.
Patricia Garcia is welcome home by her father George Francis Pritchard; her mother Cecelia Pritchard; her stepfather, Benjamin F. Pritchard; Her two sisters; Susan Morton; Georgiana Owen and brother-in-law Rex Owen. Four brothers Eugene Pritchard; Ronald Pritchard, Robert Pritchard, Homer Pritchard, sister-in-law Isma Pritchard, niece DeDe Morton; her in laws, Antonio and Rebecca Garcia.
Her life will be cherished by her husband of 53 years Tony Garcia of Galveston, Texas; her only child, Kristina M. Garcia, daughter-in-law, Isabel C. Fernandez-Garcia of Galveston, Texas. Stepson Anthony Garcia and daughter Brittany of Stafford, Texas. Grandchildren George Urbina, Jonathan and wife Carolina Urbina and Aydan Urbina; of Texas City, Texas. Her two brothers that she cherished, Bill Pritchard (Mary) of La Marque, Texas. Rick Pritchard of Henderson, Nevada. Her sister-in-law Karen Pritchard (Ron's wife) of Georgetown, Texas. Her best friend Debbie Garcia and George Garcia of Texas City. Family friends Maggie Hindman and Kathy Albright. Numerous nieces, nephews, family members and lifelong friends.
At her instruction, no services or visitation will be held.
Proverbs 31:25-26. She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she smiles at the future. She speaks with wisdom and on her tongue, there is tender instructions.
On behalf of the Garcia family, we honor and cherish the additional time one special organ donor and family gave us. Please consider being an organ donor. This is the ultimate gift one person could ever give another. One donor has the possibility of saving up to eight lives.
