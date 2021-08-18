Gerald D. Jerry Richardson

TEXAS CITY — Gerald (Jerry) Dan Richardson has given us one last laugh. In his final days at UTMB Galveston he sat up started talking about cowboys and saying, “Yippy-Ki-Yeah”, we learned later that this was a memory with his baby brother Keith Richardson. Jerry fought and won his battle with Multiple Myeloma, but has succumbed to Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Monday August 16, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Jerry was crazy about all of his grandsons (Kaleb, David, Micah, and Lucas) and took every opportunity to love and spoil them. Jerry was born January 25, 1942 in Clovis, NM to Reubin and Hallie Kempf Richardson.
Jerry was a proud alumni of Jal High School — Jal, NM (Class of 1960), Graduate of University of Arizona (Class of 1968) and United States Air Force — air traffic controller from 1961- 1965 during the Vietnam War. Jerry was a beloved educator at Levi — Fry Intermediate in Texas City ISD from 1993-2007 until his retirement. Jerry also had 22 years of insurance experience in industry. Jerry was an active member of Texas City Rotary Club, Texas City Lions Club, and a supporting member of Texas Polio Survivors Association.
Jerry was married to his “One True Love”, Virginia Stranathan Richardson for 58 unwavering years of deep devoted love. Preceding Jerry in death are his parents, Reubin and Hallie Kempf Richardson; his brothers, Delaven, Darrel, and Calvin; Virginia’s parents, Edward and Carmelita Stranathan. He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Richardson of Texas City, TX; son Daryn Richardson and wife Leslie of Porter, TX; daughter Krystl Michalek and husband Thomas of Hutto, TX; his four amazing grandchildren, Kaleb, David, Micah, and Lucas; his brother Donald Richardson and wife Barbara of Chehalis, WA; brother Keith Richardson and wife Kathy of Artesia, NM; brother-in-law Robert Stranathan and wife Patricia of Leawood, KS; Sister-in-Law Susan Schrock and husband Steve of Alva, OK; many nephews, nieces and cousins. Jerry’s final resting place will be in Riverview Cemetery in Kiowa, Kansas.
Visitation will be 5:00 — 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Riverview Cemetery in Kiowa, KS.
