Yancy
Funeral services for Climmiet Yancy will be held today at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 9 a.m., with service to follow at 11 a.m.
Bland
Funeral services for Raymond Bland will be held today at 1 p.m. at the Houston National Cemetery.
Lassiter
Celebration of life services for Marsha Lassiter will be held today at 10 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster.
Lipoma
Funeral Mass for Betty Lipoma will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
