Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Dr. Henry E. Heatherly, age 81, who passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at his residence in Lafayette.
Reverend Dr. Samuel McPeek and Reverend Dr. Kenneth Burke will officiate. May Wagoner, vocalist, accompanied by Karen Broussard, organist, will sing for the services, "Beautiful Savior", "How Great Thou Art", and "The Lord's Prayer".
Survivors include his wife of sixty-two years, May Heatherly of Lafayette; and one sister, Judy Arendale and her husband, Dr. Stephen Arendale, of Ashville, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Hank Heatherly and David Heatherly; and his parents, Charles Elmer and Theresa Lorette Kaufman Heatherly.
Dr. Henry E. Heatherly joined the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1968 and rose through the ranks to become a Full Professor of Mathematics. He was named distinguished Professor of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1976. He published 90 research papers which were cited over 250 times. His research encompassed pure and applied mathematics as well as the history of mathematics. His areas of expertise included Algebraic Systems, Integral Transforms, Differential Equations with applications in Biology and other natural sciences. He supervised 13 Ph.D. students, and he collaborated with numerous researchers and mathematicians throughout the world. Together with Dr. Temple Fay he co-founded the Southern Regional Algebra Conference. He was also a pioneer in the development of the graduate program in Mathematics at ULL.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN Location on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers donations may made in Dr. Heatherly's name to Faith Lutheran Church, 104 Rue Fountaine Lafayette, LA. 70508 or The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N Bethesda, MD. 20814.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA. 70506
337-234-2311
