On February 5, 1972 a beautiful baby girl, Kerri Deshaun Premo was born to Loveless and Louise Premo of Texas City, Texas. Kerri graduated in 1991 from Texas City High and the College of the Mainland as a Pharmacy Technician.
Her calling was to help others, which lead her to a 20 plus year career in the medical field. She worked the Rio at Mainland Center as a Medicine Technician and was loved by a host of staff.
Kerri Premo accepted Christ at an early age, and was a member of Temple of Deliverance Worship Center serving as the church secretary of treasury under the leadership of Apostle Aaron John- son, Earline Johnson and Roshawnda Hayes- Simmons.
Heaven gained another angel when she departed this life on Sunday, December 12, 2021. She leaves to celebrate her life, Husband, Edward O’Neil Alford of Texas City, Texas; five children: Bryan Faulk (Gary Mccoy), Jordan Gitrey, Danielle Gitrey, all of Texas City, Texas, Dionne Gitrey, & Diamond Gitrey, of Galveston, Texas. Grand children: Alicia Reed and Riley Gitrey: Siblings; Sherri Ann Black and Sessalie Patrice Premo-Shannon (Harry Shannon). A host of nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and dear friends.
A 9:00 AM Public Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 followed by a 11:00 Celebration of Life Service at Temple of Deliverance Worship Center 1400 Sylvia Street, La Marque, Texas 77568. A private burial will be held at Mainland Cemetery, Hitchcock, Texas.
