Jerutha Jay Lynch

TEXAS CITY, TX — Jerutha Lynch better known as "Jay" peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on October 1, 2022. She was born August 21, 1930 in Delhi, LA to Frank Jones Jr. and O. C. Ola Alexander Jones.
Jerutha was a faithful member at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church under Pastor Robert Maxey and served as a dedicated usher for over 30 years. She accepted Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior.
She owned a successful Janitorial Service and worked throughout Galveston County. She helped and touched the lives of so many in Texas City.
Jerutha is preceded in death by her late husband, Ludie Lynch, Sr., whom she was married to for over 50 years; parents Frank Jones, Jr. and O.C. Jones; son, Edward Alexander; daughter, Katherine Lynch; 7 brothers, and 1 sister.
She leaves to cherish her memories 10 children: Mitchell Lynch, Pastor Ludie Lynch, Jr., Evangelist Prince Ella Lynch-Green, Apostle Signora Lynch, Kenneth Lynch, Lee Lynch, Earnest Lynch, Gary Lynch, Angela Lynch, Donald Ray Lynch and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 4 sisters, 1 brother, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at The Fellowship, 2222 N. Hwy 146 Texas City 77590. Interment will follow services at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
