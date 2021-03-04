TEXAS CITY, TX — Deborah Ann Harden was born on September 23, 1957 and passed away on February 27, 2021.
Services will be held Saturday March 6, 2021 at St John Missionary Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy Street, Galveston, TX 77550. Viewing will be from 12 pm - 1 pm with Services starting at 1 pm. Please send all flowers to Wynn Funeral Home; 602 32nd Street; Galveston, TX 77550.
