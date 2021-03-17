GALVESTON — Esther Green, age 67 passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Esther was born on April 10, 1953, in Galveston, TX to the late Hulon "Wolf" Raleigh, Sr. and the late Elsie Little. She attended Galveston public schools and graduated in 1971 from Ball High School. She was a faithful member of Jerusalem Baptist Church.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 50 years, Phillip Green Sr.; three children Phillip Green Jr. (Keiwana), Wayne T. Green Sr.; Felicia Jackson (Harrell), four sisters, Bobbie Jean Salter (Charlie), Beatrice Hill, Lydia Hill, and Lashonda Kinlaw; brothers, Pierce Hill, Sr., Thurmond (Trini), Herman, and Sherman Raleigh, and Valentino Petteway; ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, numerous cousins and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10 AM at Jerusalem Baptist Church (2717 Ball). COVID safety protocols will be followed.
Sign her guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
