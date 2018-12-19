Mr. L. A. Holmes, Sr., 94, of La Marque passed away December 15, 2018.
A wake will be held on Friday December 21, 2018 from 6:00 P.M. -8:00 P.M. at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave., La Marque.
Homegoing services will be held Saturday December 22, 2018 at Greater Bell Zion MBC, 5917 Carver Ave. in La Marque. The viewing begins at 10:00 A.M., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 A.M., officiated by Pastor Jerry B. Lee, Jr.
He shall peacefully rest in Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
