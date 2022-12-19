Gertrude Freeman

MADISON, WI — Gertrude Freeman, 93, of Madison, died peacefully Friday, December 9, 2022 at Unity Point Meriter Hospital.

Gertrude was born November 6, 1929 to Earl Freeman and Bernadette (Hayes) Freeman and grew up and attended school in Two Harbors. She graduated with a BS in physical therapy from the University of MN, Minneapolis, and a master’s in physical therapy from the University of Iowa. She was the head physical therapist at Madison General Hospital. She was a professor of physical therapy at the University of Wisconsin (Madison), and the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB Galveston). She enjoyed her canoe trips with friends in the Boundary Waters/Gunflint Trail, reading, gardening, antique stores, historic home restorations, travel, friends, and football.

