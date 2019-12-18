On January 11, 1961, in Galveston, Michael David Hypolite was born the third child to the union of Carlyn J. Hypolite Sr. and Bernice Pickney Hypolite. He departed his life on Friday December 13, 2019 at Mainland Center Hospital surrounded by family members dear to his heart.
Michael started his educational journey at Holy Rosary Catholic School and finished as a graduate of Ball High School Class of 1980 in Galveston. Following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his country for 4 years as a vehicle mechanic. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, he was employed by Clary's Restaurant for 30 plus years as a Master Chef. Michael was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Michael truly enjoyed cooking, cheering on his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, working on his award-winning yard, and most of all spending time with his little sidekick Arabella.
Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 32 years, Andrea; daughters, Megan Hypolite, and Ash-leigh Hypolite; one granddaughter, Arabella Moorehead. He is survived by two brothers, Carlyn Hypolite, Jr., and Gary Hypolite Sr. (Calandria); sister, Kathleen Hypolite; aunts, Lillie "Sue" Hypolite and Mildred Hypolite; uncle, Joseph Hypolite (Antoinette); In laws Percy Perry Sr. and Alice Milburn Perry; Special Nephews Adrian Perry and Gary Hypolite Jr.; Lifetime friend Warren "Tex" Wilson; and a host of friends, relatives and Ball High Class of 1980.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the chapel of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Dr. in La Marque. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with funeral mass at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Pryority Funeral Experience, 281-586-2009.
