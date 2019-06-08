Robert Charles Moseley, 67, of Texas City, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Mainland Hospital.
Robert was born in Rockdale, Texas on February 14, 1952. He moved to Texas City in the 1960’s and attended Texas City High School. After graduating from TCHS he attended Texas State University in San Marcus, Texas.
Robert was a pipefitter by trade and worked in the fire protection industry. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and just about any hobby that got him into the great outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charley Floyd Moseley, his mother, Ora Overman Moseley and his sister Billie Jo Moseley, all of Texas City, Texas.
There will be no formal services, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children in Galveston, Texas.
