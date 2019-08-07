Davis

Mass of Christian burial for Freddy Davis will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City. Celebration of life services to follow at the church.

Benson

Services for Rick Benson will be held today in the chapel of Grace Episcopal Church of Alvin, 200 West Lang St. at 10:30 a.m. under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

