Davis
Mass of Christian burial for Freddy Davis will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City. Celebration of life services to follow at the church.
Benson
Services for Rick Benson will be held today in the chapel of Grace Episcopal Church of Alvin, 200 West Lang St. at 10:30 a.m. under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.