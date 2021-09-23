GALVESTON — Dan Ives, age 73, of Galveston, TX passed on unexpectedly on September 19, 2021 following a battle with Multiple System Atrophy and Parkinson's. Dan was born December 10, 1947 in Hanover, NH to Almon Bingham Ives and Mary Elizabeth (Abraham) Ives. He graduated from Hanover High School in 1966 and from the University of Maryland with a Bachelors in Sociology in 1970 and a Bachelors in Business Administration in 1975. After becoming a Certified Public Accountant in 1979, he had a long and distinguished professional career as an energy rate specialist, consulting and speaking nationally and often testifying before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. His employers included Washington Gas and Electric, Algonquin Gas Transmission Company, ANR Pipeline Company, Lukens Energy Group/Black & Veatch Corporation and his own private consulting business. He was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Houston chapter of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the Past Chair of the American Gas Association's Rate and Strategic Issues Committee. In retirement, he volunteered with the SPCA in Houston and the Salvation Army in Galveston. He was an active member, with his wife Kathy, of Moody Methodist Church in Galveston.
Dan was a man of varied interests; he was an avid sailor, skier, traveler, runner, reader. In high school and college, he was a volunteer firefighter and (to his parents' horror) he was on the hose line for the big fire of 1964 which destroyed downtown Lebanon, NH. He loved dessert and a glass of Chardonnay, and doted on his pups Sheena, Sassy and Simba. He was generous and kind-hearted, proud and stubborn. He had a cheeky, irreverent sense of humor (his sailboat was named "Windbreaker," an inside joke) and an extensive collection of ball caps. He was adventurous and had lived in New Hampshire, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Michigan before settling in Houston, where he met Kathy, a fellow sailor, whom he married in 2005. Kathy and Dan moved to Galveston in 2014, where he loved to sit on his deck to listen to the waves and enjoy his ocean view. He deeply loved his family; he was so proud of his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Mitchell Ives of Galveston; his children Amy Ives, Eva Ives and Eric Lenier Ives and their mothers, his former wives, Mary Helen Ives and Carla Anderson; his step-children Lindsey Gregory and Matt Stockdale, his grandsons Sean Wilkins, Brett Wilkins, Tripp Sroka and Danny Sroka, and Teagan Gregory; his brother Ward (Marge) Ives; his sister Ellen (Colleen Johnson) Ives; his sisters-in-law Wina (Will) Litchfield and René Mitchell; nieces Stephanie (Scott Bartow) Ives and Nancy (Jon) McElfresh; his nephews Aidan Ives Johnson and Sam Johnson Ives; and his great-nephews Owen and Evan McElfresh and great-niece Macy McElfresh. He is predeceased by his sister Martha Owens and her family, Robert Owens and Sarah and Laura Owens, who were all killed in the bombing of Pan Am 103, and by his parents.
Services will be held at Moody Methodist Church Galveston on Saturday September 25, 2021 at 11:00 am with family visitation at 10:30. The church requires wearing masks indoors. Burial will be in Hanover NH at a future date. The family is served by the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
"As his ship sailed from our shore, we waved farewell and said "There he goes" until he crossed the horizon and was lost to our sight. But on the other shore they saw him coming over the horizon and said "Here he comes!"" (Adapted from the Parable of Immortality by Rev Luther Beecher)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Galveston Humane Society, the Galveston Coast Guard, the Galveston Salvation Army, or the MSA Coalition.
