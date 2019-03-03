Dundee
A Memorial Mass for Joyce A. Dundee will be held today at 12:00pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston, Texas.
Young
A graveside service with Military Honors for Charles LeRoy Young will be held today at 1:30pm at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.