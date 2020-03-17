At 72 years of age, on March 11, 2020, Lorenzo McCardell, Sr. answered his call to glory, and is now sleeping peacefully in the arms of our Lord.
He was born April 28, 1947, to James B. and Mamie McCardell in Goodrich, TX. Lorenzo was raised in Galveston, TX and attended Carver Elementary, Goliad Jr. High, and Central High School before serving in the United States Army from 1966 — 1968.
Lorenzo is preceded in death by his parents and brothers David, James, Jr., Louis, Cornelius, Joseph, and sister Lillie Temple.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Barbara McCardell, Jennifer McCardell, Lorenzo McCardell, Jr., and Tyanna Malveaux; his siblings, Herman McCardell (Mae), Robert McCardell (Lena), Nathaniel McCardell, and Mary Davis (Willie); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Spiritual True Church in Galveston, TX, with Pastor H. Jerry Temple officiating. A visitation will precede the service at 9:00 a.m. Lorenzo’s final resting place will be Houston National Cemetery in Houston, TX.
Sign his guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
