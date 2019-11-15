Rozene Carter (Bibby) was born May 12, 1938 in Anderson county. She went to the Lord on November 1, 2019 in Navasota Texas.
She leaves to cherish her husband, Eugene Carter; daughter, Jackie Willis (Larry;) and son, Mack (Boo Boo) Merida and a lot of relatives.
A memorial service will be held at West Point Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. on November 16, 2019. With a repass to follow. The family is asking all who attend to wear casual attire and dress in red.
