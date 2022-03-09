Delhia Lonnie Moses

TEXAS CITY, TX — On January 3, 1955, in Galveston, Texas, the world became an interesting and brighter place when Mary Lee Moses and Sherman S. Montgomery welcomed their beautiful baby girl into the world. They named her Delhia Moses. She quickly took on the nicknames "Wordie or Lonnie" to those who knew her best. On Friday, February 25, 2022, at 3:55 p.m., surrounded by her family, Lonnie gained her heavenly wings. Her earthly duties were complete, and she went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Lonnie accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and reunited with Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. J. H. Scott, who baptized her. There, she was active in Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She later joined Greater Macedonia Baptist Church under the leadership of the late L.B. Brown where she sang in the choir. She attended school in Texas City Independent School District, where she met so many lifelong friends. She worked for Texas Home Health, where she was a devoted caregiver for years until her passing. Lonnie will forever be known as a natural born comedian, family jokester, and the life of the party. She lived her life to the fullest! She enjoyed dancing, cooking, a cold beer, and most importantly, spending time with her kids and grandkids and spoiling them rotten.
She proceeded in death by her parents, Mary L. Moses, and Sherman Montgomery. Her four sisters, Joyce Moses, Linda Moses, Mattie Moses, and Ruby Armstrong. Her granddaughter Jerlisa Haywood, her niece Donna Moses, and her companion of 32 years James Mitchell Sr.
She is survived by her three daughters, Lashonnia "Ya" Moses-Williams (Freddie), Chastity Moses (Cohaqulia Gray), and Tanisha R. Moses. Her devoted granddaughter, Ronnisha Frater. Her two grandsons, Latravion Allen, and Tijay Moses. Her three great grandkids, Jayson Casimere, Quincy Randall Jr. and Londyn Holt. Also left to cherish her memories are her baby sister Rita L. Moses and brothers, Nathaniel "Bruce" Moses (Gloria), Terry Moses (Victoria), and Harold Moses (Gwen). A Devoted Niece Erica Moses- Coleman (John). Devoted friends Alice Ford and Aaron Marshall. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family who love her and will miss her dearly.
Lonnie's visitation will be Saturday March 12th beginning at 10 a.m. and her services will immediately follow at 11a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, Texas. Pastor Ralph Marshall, officiating.
She will be laid to rest with a private burial, Monday March 14th at 1:00 pm, next to her sister, father, and niece at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses at Clear Lake Regional Hospital for their outstanding care of our loved one. We would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Reverend Michael Smith and the hospital Chaplin for coming up to pray with us during our time of need. May God continue to bless and keep you.
