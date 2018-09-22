Brenda Nugier, 69, of Alvin, passed away Friday, September 21, 2018, at her home.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 26, 2018, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hayes-Grace Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Brenda was born May 31, 1949 in La Marque, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her father Clyde Churchill and ex-husband Richard Moss.
Survivors include her loving husband of 22 years James Nugier; mother, Violet Churchill; mother in law, Dorothy Boyd; children, Ricky Moss and wife Jamie, Melissa Moss, Julie Darby and husband Hunter, Brian Nugier and wife Jennifer, Stacy Nugier and partner Scottie; daughters by heart, Shawna Ginn, Carrie Mable and Jeannie Henze; grandchildren, Taelor and husband Justin, Coleman and Cayden Moss, Logan and Bailey Nugier, Marlo Darby, Kaylee and Marlee Ginn; great grandchild, Jace.
