GEORGETOWN — Ms. Margarita Lewis Lopez passed from this life Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, in Round Rock, TX.
Margarita was born on March 16, 1925 in McAllen to John Benjamin and Concepcion (Maldonado) Lewis. She spent most of her adult life in Algoa but her youth was spent in the Rio Grande Valley. A devoted Catholic, Margarita always stayed involved in the church and was a member of the St. Helen Catholic Church in Georgetown. She was a true loving matriarch who cherished her family, friends and Astros team. Margarita always rose to a challenge of poker and never missed a trip to the casino to play slots. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy in her family and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 41 years, Alvino Lopez, Sr.; sons, Abel Lopez and Alvino Lopez, Jr.; sister, Maria Garibay; granddaughter, Jean Marie Ayers.
Survivors include her sons, Arnulfo Lopez and wife, Laurinda, Adolfo Lopez and wife, Mary Lou; daughters, Aurora Gonzalez, Adela Flores and husband, Rudy, Alma Waldrop and husband, Garland; daughters-in-law, Laura Lopez (wife of Abel Lopez), Kathy Lopez (wife of Alvino Lopez); 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Hayes Funeral Home with Deacon Alvin Lovelady, officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Toby Gonzales, Fred Lopez, Michael Lopez, Rene Lopez, Michael McConaha and Steven Wicker. Honorary bearers will be Adolfo Lopez and Arnulfo Lopez.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, preceded by a rosary beginning at 5:00 p.m.
