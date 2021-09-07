LEAGUE CITY — Joseph "Joe" Henry Yerkes was born on March 17, 1932, in Pineville, Pennsylvania. He was one of 13 children born to John and Helen Yerkes where they spent their time on the family's dairy farm. Joe later moved to Texas while in the Air Force and found the love of his life, Ms. Shirley E. Calk. The couple was married for 64 years and most would say the couple represented the true meaning of soul mates. Their children and later grandchildren were the light of Joe's life. Coaching baseball was his absolute favorite passion.
Joe was a proud serviceman and had a long career working at Ellington Field in the US Air Force serving as Master Sergeant E-9. He had many great stories while being in the service and was proud to be an American serving in the Korean War.
Joe and Shirley made Pasadena, Texas their home for over 30 years where they raised their children. Later in life, the couple retreated to Galveston, Texas where they loved spending their time with their family on the beach, fishing and having cookouts.
Joe leaves behind to honor his memory, his wife of 64 years, Shirley E Yerkes, his children, Debbie (Floyd) Drury-Tyrone, Cheryl (Jason) Allison; grandchildren, Brian (Lorie) Spires, Bailey Drury, Joey Yerkes, Jarrod Yerkes, Madison Milom, and Hunter Milom; 4 great-grandchildren, Jordan, Alexis, Trey, and Isaiah. He is preceded in death by his son, Richard Yerkes, and his parents John F and Helen Yerkes.
Visitation for the Yerkes family will be held at 10:00 am Friday, September 10th, 2021 with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Praise Chapel lead by Pastor Roy Love. Procession to Forest Park East immediately following with a Military graveside service at 1:00 p.m.
