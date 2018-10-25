Edward L. Warner was born November 17, 1942. He was called home on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at UTMB hospital in Galveston.
Edward was one of seven children. Proceeded in death by parents, Eddie Mae and Elbert Sr.; brothers, Joe Nathan and James.
He leaves to cherish his memories to daughter, Warnette Sweeny (Kerry) and son Glenn Ray. Five grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. Brothers, Elbert Jr. (Pam), Micheal (Cindy); sisters, Lydia Mack and Barbra Doyle; sister-in-law, Doris Warner; aunt, Earlie Mae Jones, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral visitations will begin at 10 a.m. and service will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 27, 2018 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston, TX 77550.
