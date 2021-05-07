BEAUMONT — Beaumont - Robert Marshall Ames, II (Rob, Roberto), age 55, departed this life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after complications from Cardiac Surgery. Rob was born on August 10, 1965 in Galveston, Texas. Rob graduated from Texas City High School. As a teenager and young adult, he worked at Rollerland Skating Center. He also worked as a mechanic for two local Bowling Alleys. He moved with his parents to Colorado where he worked as a Custodian for a Colorado School District. Upon returning to Texas, he worked for Ritter Lumber as a Stihl repairman and salesman until his demise.
Rob loved his Pugs and all wildlife. Some of his happiest moments were spent in Colorado where he frequently interacted with his local wildlife: deer, foxes and bears. He also had a great sense of humor and was known to prank his friends and coworkers. Rob was an old soul. He was honest, kind, generous and unselfish. His last act before his death was the donation of his organs. One of his very close friends, Sara Beth, commented on how true to his character that act was.
He is survived by his parents Robert and Carolyn Ames; sisters Robin Ruland and Debra Kimmey; nieces Chloe Drewett, Sierra Schweitzer and Kaitlyn Kimmey; nephew Christian Kimmey; and aunt Linda Murtha.
A Memorial Service in Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, 6220 Westgate Drive, Beaumont at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Food Bank, The Blood Bank or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. You may go to this link to donate in Rob's name to St. Jude's. https://www.dropbox.com/s/clrincqgluxgo0i/Rob's%20Obituary.2.docx?dl=0
Arrangements are under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
