SANTA FE—Mr. Wayne Martin Armbrecht passed from this life Friday morning, January 18, 2019, in Texas City.
Wayne was born August 18, 1925 in Wheeling, WV. After graduating from Paschal High in 1944, he served in the U.S. Navy for 6 years before marrying his wife of 58 years, Waynelle, in 1950. Wayne went on to earn his B.A. in Accounting from the University of Houston and was hired at Rohm and Haas soon after. In 1986, he retired and became a member of the Santa Fe Senior Citizens, where he served as president and loved playing 42 dominoes. Wayne was an easy-going guy who loved spending his weekends golfing as much as possible.
He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Lucille (Martin) Armbrecht; wife, Joyce Armbrecht; brother, Louis Phillip Armbrecht.
Survivors include his daughter, Cindy Armbrecht of Santa Fe; step-granddaughter, Chrystal Perkins of Channelview; aunt, Thelma Faulkenbery; niece, Marlys Faulkenbery of Roswell, New Mexico; brother-in-law, Cecil Faulkenbery of Texas City; cousin, Jerry Armbrecht of Youngstown, Ohio; 2nd cousin, Lisa Shanks Acord of Waco, Texas.
Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 24, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501 with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m., with Dr. Jerry Smith officiating. A private family burial will take place in Franklin, Texas.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Wayne’s name to Samaritan’s Purse, Post Office Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
