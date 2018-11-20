The family of Eletha Boyd Archie invites our family and friends to join us as we celebrate the life of our beloved mother and grandmother.
Services will be held Friday, November 23, 2018, at Gtr. St Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor William L Randall, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Eletha is survived by her children, Veronica LaChon Holmes, Audie Ray Archie, and Eletha Antoinette Smith (Kervin); grandchildren, Antoinette, Michael, Hannah, Joseph, and Rachel; great-grandchildren Kennedy and Travis; devoted caregiver, Sarah Thomas, and host of cousins, friends and loved ones.
See her webpage and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
