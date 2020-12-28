AUSTIN, TX —
Evangeline (Angie) Ford
In Loving Memory
Angie Ford passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020 at the age of 90 at West Oaks Nursing Home in Austin, TX surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Texas City on December 27, 1929 and was the oldest of seven children.
Angie graduated from Texas City high school and attended Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls TX. where she met Kenneth (Ken) Wayne Ford in 1953. Ken and Angie were married for 66 years and lived in Austin, TX. Angie was an owner operator of several food businesses in Austin, an original member of the Elks Lodge of America and loved to travel, including trips to Europe and Alaska. Above all, she dedicated her life to her children.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ignacio & Mini Rizo and siblings Alan Rizo, Ruthie Velasquez & Tommy Rizo.
She is survived by her Husband Kenneth Ford Sr. Children Kenneth Ford, Virgil Ford, Timothy Ford, Michael Ford Candy Keyes, and Quincy Ford. Sisters, Mercy More, Lizzy DuBois, Hope Dickreiter, Mary Farson and ten grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. The family plans to celebrate Angie’s life at a later date.
