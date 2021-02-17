TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Atlanta Bryant passed from this life on Friday February 12, 2021.
Atlanta was born in Ellinger on January 20, 1923. A handsome Navy See Bee, Chester Bryant, caught her attention one day and on March 5, 1948 they were married. They shared 65 beautiful years together and created a wonderful legacy. Atlanta was a loving mother and grandmother, but her favorite role was great grandmother. She was an expert in the kitchen. Just the smell of her notorious fresh baked apple pies could bring anyone’s mouth to water. She loved to can her own food, make homemade pickles, sauerkraut and always had a special Kool-Aid concoction in the fridge. Atlanta enjoyed spending time outside in her gardens and especially loved her roses. Her gentle nature made her a truly good woman to be around. She always spoke kind words and had the best advice. We were blessed to have had her for 98 years, but we know she is in a better place and reunited with the love of her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Christine (Cernek) Mahalec; husband, Chester Bryant; son, Albert W. Bryant.
Survivors include her daughters, Darlene Weatherly and husband, Wayne, Becky Ewing and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Erica Meredino and husband, Wade, Dane Ewing and wife, Austyn; great grandchildren, Maddon, Wyatt, Owen and Preslynn.
A visitation with the family will be at the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 1p.m. — 2p.m. with a service beginning at 2p.m. Interment to follow.
Encompass care was a tremendous help to the family during Atlanta’s transition. In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Encompass so that they may continue to provide excellent care to other families in need.
