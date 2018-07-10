Willie Aloyious Ryan-Bauer passed from this life on Saturday, July 7, 2018, in her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Willie, better known as Billie by friends and Nonnie by family, was born in Galveston, Texas on July 3, 1927. She moved to Santa Fe (what was then called Arcadia), TX in 1957, and, except for 5 years in Romayor, Texas, she lived out her life in this town that she loved.
Willie retired from Santa Fe Independent School District, after 20 years of service, where she worked as a kindergarten teacher assistant for one year and then became the receptionist/switchboard operator for the administration building for the remaining years. Still today she is remembered for her special way of answering the phone with a lilting “Santa Fe Schooools”, as only she could do.
The things in life that brought her greatest joy were, shopping, cleaning house, running the roads (anywhere would do!), and loving her family and friends. She is most treasured for her great sense of humor, positive outlook on life and endless ability to love others. Willie is that person, that when she walked into the room, the fun started!
Willie is preceded in death by parents, James Sweeney and Anita Marie Junker; husband of 46 years, Peter Michael Ryan, Jr.; sisters, BeBe Sweeney and Sandra Oliver; brothers, Jack Sweeney, Pat Sweeney, and BoBo Sweeney.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Robert Bauer; sister, Ruth Solar and husband, Richard; brother in law, Jack Oliver; son, Pete Ryan and wife, Judy; daughter, Cathy Sartain and husband Jerry Henrich, step-daughter, Dani Gathright and husband Greg; grandchildren, Scooter Ryan, Bubba Ryan and wife, Shannon, Greg Sartain and wife, Natalie, Jeremy Sartain and wife, Nicole, Brad Gathright and wife, Louise, Paul Gathright and wife, Jessica, and Daniel Gathright and wife, Melody. She is also survived by 17 loving great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heart to Heart hospice, especially Tammy, Nadia, Jimmy, and Pastor Jerry for all their loving care and support. To our wonderful caregiver, Maria Tello, we express our gratitude and sincere love to you for your constant care, compassion and endless patience in working with Nonnie. We could not have endured the process without you.
Family will receive visitors at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas on July 17, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and the memorial service will begin at 12:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Joe’s BBQ Banquet Center, immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimers Association at alz.org.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
