GALVESTON — Dorothy Elizabeth Allison age 90 of Galveston died Wednesday June 16, 2021 at the Meridian in Galveston. Graveside services are 10:00am Monday July 19, 2021 at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Dorothy belonged to the fraternal order of eagles for over 50 years as well as other organizations including the VFW. She was retired from UTMB. Whatever she set her mind to she did it.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Allison, her children Deborah and Gary Negrini, her parents Pete and Katie O’Donohoe, her sisters Pat Brown and her husband Gerald, Barbara Moreno and her husband John, brothers Pete O’Donohoe and his wife Maryjo, Thomas O’Donohoe and Robert O’Donohoe.
She is survived by her granddaughter Margaret Wandland and her two great grandsons Joshua and James, her sister and brother-in-law Linda and Leo Monford along with great nieces and nephews.
The family wants to send a special thank you to the staff at The Meridian of Galveston assisted living staff as well as the skilled nursing staff. Also a special thank you to Texas Home Health Hospice Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.