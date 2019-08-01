Apostle Odis Lee Young of Texas City, TX received his Eternal Call several days ago at his residence.
A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM with The Celebration of His Life will begin at 11:00 AM. Both Services will be at Greater St Matthew Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6 Hitchcock, TX 77563. Rev. W.L. Randall, Jr. is the Celebrant. The Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery Hitchcock, TX. Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home.
