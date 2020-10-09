John Garrett Scoggin, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 8 at HCA Mainland Center Hospital in Texas City. John was born on April 4, 1989 in Houston to Pamela and Gary Scoggin.
John was a warrior. He was born with the rare muscle disorder, X-Linked Myotubular Myopathy, often called MTM1. MTM1 is a genetic disorder, almost always striking boys, and is usually present at birth. Having been ventilator and wheelchair dependent his entire life, he overcame huge obstacles. He graduated from Texas City High School and received a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Houston – Clear Lake where he wrote for the college paper, including an essay that won a national award for humor writing. He interned for the Houston Chronicle.
After college, John began writing on-line guides for playing video games. At the time of his death, his guides had received over 1.6 million views and had won several awards. He was an active member of the online video gaming community and, via the Internet, had friends from around the world.
A gifted writer with great humor, John was always around to proofread – or as he like to say, “correct” – letters, articles, and writings of others. (In fact, if there are any grammatical errors in this obituary, it is because John was not available to correct them.)
As one of the oldest living patients with MTM1, John was an inspiration to many families who have sons born with the disease. He was never supposed to survive his first year. Yet. he plowed new ground with his medical progress and with how he coped with his disability. He showed that this rare disease was not a death sentence. John and his family history of MTM1 have been instrumental in helping researchers around the world better understand this disease and how it can be treated and perhaps, one day, cured.
John is survived by his parents and a large family including aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Spencer and Pearl Ford of Waterproof, LA and Mack and Dean Scoggin of Amarillo, TX. He was also recently preceded in death by his cousin, Lance Corporal Taylor Conrad, who was killed while on active duty with the US Marine Corps.
John was a long-time member of St. John’s United Methodist Church where he enjoyed a special relationship with Rev. Stephanie Hughes. The family would like to thank John’s long-time primary physician Dr. Matthew Hay of UTMB as well as the other medical professionals that have been with him through the years. Add to this a special thank you to John’s nurses and other caregivers who have been with the family for so long. This includes Pixi Macicek, LVN and Karen Hebert, RN who have both caring for John for thirty years and Anne DeWitt, RN, who has been with John over twenty years. Other long-term caregivers for John include Lisa Moran, LVN, Kyra Tabor, LVN, and Juanita Norton, RN, MSN. These folks have become family members in their own right. Pam and Gary owe them a debt of gratitude which no words can adequately convey.
Visitation for John will be held on Monday, October 12 from 5pm-7pm at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave N Texas City, TX 77591. A private memorial service will be held under the direction of Rev. Hughes.
The family asks that all memorials be directed to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave N Texas City, TX 77591.
