Denise Yvonne Goodlow

GALVESTON, TEXAS — Denise was born to Lola B. Goodlow-Simmons and Henry O'Neal on January 12, 1961 in Galveston, Texas. She was a member at Great Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She enjoyed working as a housekeeper at UTMB in her younger years. Denise loved playing cards and dominos and listening to music. She lived a good life; she was loved by many.
Denise was called home on May 7, 2021 at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. Preceded in death by her parents, Lola B. Goodlow-Simmons and Henry O'Neal, daughter Amanda, and other beloved relatives.
Denise is survived by her daughters, Annesha L. Goodlow (Stephen), Lisa R. Goodlow (O.Z.), Donniesha M. Spurlock, Destiny L. Spurlock (Robert); brother, Michael Goodlow (Sandra); grandchildren, Stephen Williams Jr., Vacristian Times (Jason), Jamarkus Williams (Brittany), Amber Smith (L.A.), Endiya Williams, Robert Jackson IV, Jaiden Jackson, Tristian Denton; great grandchildren, Jamarkus Wiliams Jr., Jaida Williams, Josiah Franklin, Le'Ashton Jackson; devoted godchildren, Ashlie Jackson, and Jamesha Ricard.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Gilead, Galveston, Texas Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery,
