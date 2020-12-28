Latonia Warren Fury, Jr.

SANTE FE — Mr. Latonia Warren Fury, Jr., 37, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Mr. Fury was born September 10, 1983 in Galveston, Texas. A funeral service for Mr. Fury will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Church of Texas in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Andrew Berry will officiate the funeral service. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription