SANTE FE — Mr. Latonia Warren Fury, Jr., 37, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Mr. Fury was born September 10, 1983 in Galveston, Texas. A funeral service for Mr. Fury will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Church of Texas in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Andrew Berry will officiate the funeral service. McBride Funeral Home in Texas City is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman drove destructive path before fatal League City crash, police say
- Old Galveston apartments to become short-term rentals; luxury apartments planned for League City
- One killed in early morning highway shooting near La Marque
- Galveston County, region hit state's COVID rollback threshold
- County leaders blast COVID orders that lead to new closures
- La Marque releases body-camera video of police shooting
- COVID aid package won't save the day, Galveston County residents say
- Marchers call for firing of La Marque officer over shooting death
- One killed in crash on state Highway 146 in Bacliff
- Fresh development to rise on site of old bakery building in League City; country singer buys massive Galveston home
Collections
- In Focus: Houston 76, Temple 50
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Beaumont West Brook Playoff Football
- In Focus: Clear Falls vs Strake Jesuit Playoff Fooball
- In Focus: Clear Springs vs Pearland High School Football Playoffs
- In Focus: Santa Fe Christmas Parade
- In Focus: Ball High vs La Porte High School Football
- In Focus: Colts 26, Texans 20
Commented
- Grifter in chief is in full display and it's sad to see (92)
- Randy Weber should stop putting Trump above the people and the law (90)
- Democrats stole the Nov. 3 election (89)
- Randy Weber just doesn't care about District 14 (76)
- Randy Weber has done nothing except abet sedition (72)
- Nobody trumps Trump on lying, cheating and stealing (63)
- Ken Paxton and Donald Trump have a lot in common (44)
- Individual Americans must begin mending the divide (40)
- Electoral College worked settling the 2020 election (38)
- It's time that Black people got equal justice in US (37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.