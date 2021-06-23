SANTA FE — Suzette Denise Figeroux Betancourt of Santa Fe, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She passed away peacefully holding her husband's hand.
Suzette was born on April 21, 1934 in Havana, Cuba to Suzanne Josephine Figeroux and Denis Figeroux. Her father was from Trinidad British West Indies and her mother was from Strasbourg France.
Her father owned a pineapple and tomato canning company in Cuba and that is where she was raised.
Suzette met her husband Manuel (Manolo) at the Havana Yacht Club. Soon they began dating and she married the love of her life six months later on July 1, 1954. They lived on the ranch in Cuba and soon started a family. They had three children Joe, Rudy and Sana. Life on the ranch in Cuba was beautiful. She loved living on the ranch and being a wife and mother. In 1961 Castro came into power and Manolo was taken political prisoner for three years. Life became very difficult. Finally in 1964 with the help of the French Embassy and Suzette's persistence, Manolo was released from prison, and they came to America. They had to leave their family and all that they knew. They lost their ranch, home and all of their belongings to the communist government.
Manuel found work on a ranch in Texas and found jobs doing whatever he could to help his family. Times were difficult and money was scarce. Suzette helped by working at the American National Bank, and later as a PE assistant coach. Even though times were hard she always had hope and optimism. Their fourth child, Gina was born in 1973. Their home on 8-mile Road was filled with love and laughter. Suzette was famous for her Cuban cooking. Everyone was always welcome in her home, and she always greeted everyone with a warm hug and kiss. She touched the lives of everyone she knew.
Suzette truly had a heart of gold. She was a very devout Catholic and had a deep faith in God and the Virgin Mary. She would often take holy water from Lourdes France to anyone in need.
She took great joy in being a grandmother and she loved to shower her grandkids with hugs, kisses and lots of love.
Suzette had a light within her that would shine through her beautiful smile. She made everyone around her feel special and so very loved. We will miss her kindness, patience, beautiful smile, her kisses, big hugs, laughter, long conversations and most of all her love.
She is survived by the love of her life, Manuel (Manolo) Betancourt; sons, Joe Betancourt and wife Keli of Dickinson, TX; Rudy Betancourt of Galveston; Susana Betancourt of Galveston; Gina Betancourt- Moore and husband Mike of Corpus Christi; grandchildren Taylor Williams and husband Zach of Galveston; Kati Barkmann and husband Charles of Dickinson; Haelen Betancourt of Galveston; Zak, Luke and Jason Moore of Corpus Christi; great grandchildren; Jolie Williams, Mazie Williams and Barrett Barkmann.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm Thursday, June 24th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a rosary to follow at 6:30pm. Funeral service will begin at 10 am, Friday June 25th at Sacred Heart Church in Galveston with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers are Joe Betancourt, Rudy Betancourt, Mike Moore, Zak Moore, Luke Moore, Rodolfo Betancourt, Charles Barkmann and Zach Williams.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Suzette's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
