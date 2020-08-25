SANTA FE — Captain Charles Eugene “Charlie” Teller passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
Born June 3, 1943 in Galveston, he was proud to be a BOI and a graduate of Ball High School class of 1961. He served his country proudly during the Vietnam Conflict before becoming a merchant marine for over 40 years. Charlie had a 200 ton master vessel license and was a tug boat captain. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the USS Enterprise Association CVN-65, and the Seafarers International Union. He was an avid fisherman who loved to cook and was known as a beast on the BBQ pit.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry and Lillian Marie (Gamond) Teller and a daughter, Charlene Teller.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Sheri Teller; daughters, Jerrigail Teller of La Marque, Chanda Graef and husband, David of Santa Fe, Dawn Olguin and husband, Jeff of Galveston, Sara Ruiz and husband, Tim of Corpus Christi; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and host of other family and friends.
His request was to be cremated under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501. Charlie’s family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
Memorials may be made in the form of donation in Charlie’s name to Santa Fe Family Service, P.O. Box 381, Santa Fe, Texas 77510
