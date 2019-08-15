Eunice Grace Rodriguez entered the arms of the Lord on the morning of Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. She was born January 25, 1926 to Joseph and Rhoda Maude Romeo, in Roseland Bethel, Tobago.
Eunice legacy includes her children, Dr. Althea Allison, Carol Coulthurst, Ida Benjamin, Grafton, Kent and Dr. Anthony Rodriguez; fifteen grandchildren (one deceased), and ten great-grandchildren.
Eunice is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; Catherine, Elfrieda, Emerson, Ethel, Doris, Josefine, Walter, Uris, and Rhoda. She will be remembered by siblings, Margaret, Quinlon, Lillie, Cynthia, Jamesy, Cheryl, Joseph, and Marva.
The Celebration of Life service will be held on August 17, at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, 409-621-1677 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A repass will follow at Eunice’s Galveston home, 1408 Mechanic Street, Galveston, 832-428-5471.
