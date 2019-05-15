The family of Earnie B. Josey invites our family and friends to join us as we celebrate the life of our beloved matriarch. Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Gtr. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with a visitation at 9:00 a.m., followed by service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Timothy Allen, Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery in Midway, Texas.
Earnie was born January 5, 1920 in Madisonville, TX and attended school in Midway. She was retired from UTMB.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters; one son; two grandsons; five brothers; and three sisters.
Left with cherished memories are; three sons; one daughter-in-law; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and thirty-eight great-great grandchildren; one sister, and one sister-in-law.
See full obit and sign guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
