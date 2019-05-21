Hendrick Phillip Kibbe
TEXAS CITY—Hendrick Phillip Kibbe, 93, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Ashton Place, in Texas City, surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Jewel Washington Compton
GALVESTON—Jewel Washington Compton, 86, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her residence. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
Michael Anthony Flores
LA MARQUE—Michael Anthony Flores, 59, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. (409)933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Gladys Chambers Clyde
TEXAS CITY—Gladys Chambers Clyde, 84, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. (409)986-9900. www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Reverend Dr. Robert Finla Murphy
GALVESTON—Reverend Dr. Robert Finla Murphy, age 65, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
